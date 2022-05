The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is continuing to monitor cases of Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis across the country.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache told NBC News that the Ministry has observed that cases of Dengue Fever have been decreasing while there has been a higher than normal incidence of cases of Leptospirosis.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

