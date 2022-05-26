PM Gonsalves provides an update on the Black Sands Resort Project

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received an update on progress being made with the Black Sands Resort Project at Mt Wynne/Peters Hope.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said he received an update on the project, during a meeting with the Chairman of Pace Developments, Joseph Romano.

The Prime Minister said Mr. Romano also met with other members of Cabinet this week, to discuss progress being made on the project.

