Hurricane season expected to be active or above average

Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, Billy Jeffers said the Hurricane season, which begins on June 1st is expected to be an active or above average season.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, Mr. Jeffers said last year’s Hurricane Season was very active with 21 named storms.

He said they expect to see more than fourteen named Storms, seven Hurricanes and three major Hurricanes.

Mr. Jeffers said this will be the seventh consecutive year of an above average Hurricane Season.

He cautioned that everyone should be prepared at all times for any eventuality during this year’s Hurricane Season.

