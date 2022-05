The ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic appears to have resulted in an increase in speech delays and behavioral disorders among many of the nation’s children.

That’s the analysis of the World Pediatric Project (WPP), which recently concluded a Speech Therapy Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Lesley De Bique tells us more in in today’s Covid-19 Update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print