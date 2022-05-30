Over 50 nurses receive awards for their hard work

Over 50 active and retired Nurses from across the country have received awards for their hard work and contribution to the Nursing Fraternity.

The awards were presented at the first Award and Recognition Ceremony hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Nurses Association, held on Friday 27th May at the Peace Memorial Hall.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Curtbert Knights said the ceremony was a symbol of appreciation for the hard work of the Nurses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Knights commended the Nurses the love and selflessness they showed to their patients and encouraged them to continue to do their best.

The ceremony also heard remarks from Chief Nursing Officer Sister Peggy Da Silva who referred to the Nurses as unsung heroes, and the best of the best.

Sister Da Silva reminded the Nurses that nursing is a calling and a lifestyle that can only change individuals for the better. She also congratulated the Association for a successful event and reminded the awardees that the ceremony was only a small token of appreciation for those who stood out, throughout the years, even during the fight against COVID 19.

The award ceremony was held as part of the celebrations for International Nurses Week 2022.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

