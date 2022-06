MS PEARLINE GEORGE better known as VERSIL FRASER of Belmont died on Wednesday May 18th at the age of 67. The funeral t takes place on Sunday June 5th at the Belmont Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. All Covid 19 Protocols will be in Effect.

