MR MARK BINDSDALE JAMES better known as PARPA SLIM JAMES of South Rivers died on Sunday May 8th at the age of 43. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 5th at the Emmanuel Baptist church, South Rivers. Open Tributes and Viewing begin at noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. The Van “HY404 driven by Skilly will transport persons from Richland Park, Simon and Biabou to the funeral. Pick up begins from 2:00pm.

