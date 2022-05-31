Pakistan Cricket board relocates home series against West Indies

The Pakistan Cricket Board has relocated the home series against West Indies from Rawalpindi to Multan.

The decision has been taken in light of political uncertainty in Islamabad, the Pakistan capital, adjacent to Rawalpindi.

The fixtures however remain unchanged. The three One Day Internationals (ODIs), which are a part of the Cricket World Cup Super League will be played on 8th, 10th and 12th June.

The games were originally slated for Rawalpindi, but the Pakistan Cricket Board kept Multan as a back-up option, with former Prime Minister, Imran Khan potentially planning protest rallies in the capital over the coming days.

The original protest rally took place on 25th May, but there remains a significant possibility of further such rallies over the coming days.

Multan remained the only viable option, with Lahore and Karachi’s pitches being relaid, and the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar undergoing renovation work.

Multan is situated in southern Punjab, and among the hottest cities in the country, with temperatures in the high 40s expected on matchdays. Pakistan has never hosted elite cricket at this time of year due to the summer heat, with nearly all high-level competitions including domestic season played during the winter and spring months between September and April.

