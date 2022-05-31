SVG hosts the 9th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability

Regional delegates have gathered here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the 9th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers on Environmental Sustainability.

The Forum is being held from today to June 2nd at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room, and is focusing on a wide range of critical issues, including climate change.

Addressing the opening session this morning, Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didicus Jules, noted that the meeting is being held in the midst of several challenges.

Meanwhile, Minister responsible for Sustainable Development Carlos James, highlighted the need for a stronger policy framework to respond to ongoing challenges

