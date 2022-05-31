SVG remains uncertain in attending the upcoming Summit of the Americas

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ attendance at the upcoming Summit of the Americas remains uncertain, unless Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are invited to attend.

The point was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during an interview with the Agency for Public Information, following his return from an official visit to Cuba.

The Prime Minister said the United States Government does not have the right to exclude anyone from the summit.

The Summit of the Americas is set to take place in the United States from June 6-10, 2022.

