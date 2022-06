A local coast guard officer has highlighted the importance of communication with regards to safety at sea.

Lieutenant Vinton John of the SVG Coast Guard service was speaking during the annual fisherman’s day activities on Monday.

Lieutenant John outlined some of the key things that persons should take note of before venturing out to sea.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print