Today marks World Food Safety Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries around the world observing World Food Safety Day today, with the theme: Safer Food, Better Health

World Food Safety Day is celebrated annually on June 7th, to draw attention and mobilize action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health.

Environmental Health Officer responsible for the Kingstown District, Donnette Pierre has highlighted the importance of the day.

Miss Pierre provided some tips to ensure that food consumed is safe.

Miss Pierre noted that proper disposal of waste is also important in ensuring Food Safety.

