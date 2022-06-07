The fisheries sector will soon be launching a training programme

A training programme is to be launched here soon, to encourage more young people to get involved in the Fishing Industry.

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar, during the Fisherman’s Day activities at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre yesterday.

Minister Caesar appealed to the nation’s youth to participate and get involved in the fisheries sector.

Minister Caesar said work is being done with various stakeholders, including Boat Agents, to ensure that local fisher folk are better equipped to ply their trade.

