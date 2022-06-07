Results of last weekend’s matches of the Regional First-Class Cricket Championship

Last weekend’s three matches in the fifth and final round of the Regional First-Class Cricket Championship were drawn in Trinidad and Tobago.

Barbados Pride, with points from the match over the Windward Islands Volcanoes took their total points for the Championship to 67, more than the 65-4 recorded by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, with Guyana Harpy Eagles 51.2 points, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 47.2, Jamaica Scorpions 37.8, and the Windward Islands Volcanoes 21.

The scores in last weekend’s final matches – the Windward Islands Volcanoes 203, Barbados Pride 285-6; Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 218 and 25-1, Guyana Harpy Eagles 331; Jamaica Scorpions 302, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes 4 without loss.

