Local Weather Forecast

The SVG Meteorological Service says moisture trailing a tropical wave continued to affect the islands during the morning period with occasional shower activity. However, improved conditions can be expected during this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the strong tropical wave which is closely being monitored, was located over the central tropical Atlantic and is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph. Current model guidance suggests that some slow development is expected over the next few days and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon. Regardless of development, heavy showers, thunderstorm activity, strong gusty winds along with rough seas are expected across SVG during the passage of this system.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system as Watches/Warnings may be issued at short notice.

Additionally, another tropical wave was located over the Eastern Atlantic and moving westward at 15 mph. There is a low chance of this system developing into a tropical cyclone before it approaches the region by later this week. The Meteorological Services will continue to monitor and provide updates on the progress of this system as necessary.

Easterly winds ranging between 9 to 22 mph will continue across SVG. However, an increase between 24 to 35 mph is expected during the passage of the strong tropical wave.

Moderate 2.5 meters easterly sea swells is predicted to deteriorate to rough in open waters near 4.0 meters by late Tuesday.

Saharan dust haze in varying concentrations will continue to result in reduction in visibility and air quality.

