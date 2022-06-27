Shericka Jackson ran the third fastest women’s 200 metres of all time at Jamaica’s World Championship trials at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica last Saturday.

The 27-year-old Jackson clocked 21.55 seconds to complete the sprint double having won the 100 metres on Friday.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was second in 22.05 seconds, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third in 22.14 seconds.

Jackson’s time puts her behind only world record holder, Florence Griffith Joyner (21.34 seconds) and Thompson-Herah (21.53 seconds) on the all-time list.

Andrew Hudson, who recently switched allegiance from the United States, won the Men’s 200 metres in 20.10 seconds, beating 100 metres champion, Yohan Blake and Nigel Ellis.

Olympic champion, Hansle Parchment won the Men’s 110 metres hurdles, having recovered from a slow start to catch 2016 Olympic and 2017 world champion, Omar McLeod who then hit a hurdle and finished in last place.

