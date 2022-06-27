West Indies and Bangladesh close Day 3 of the 2nd Test

West Indies fast bowler, Kemar Roach reached the landmark of 250 Test wickets as West Indies dominated yesterday’s third day of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh who were left fighting to avoid an innings defeat on the rain-shortened day at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Bangladesh were reduced to 132-6 in their second innings at stumps yesterday and were trailing by 42 runs.

Roach took the first three wickets to finish the day with 3- 32 off 10 overs and move his tally of Test wickets to 252 in his 73rd Test for West Indies.

Roach captured his 250th Test wicket when he had the Bangladesh opener, Tamim Iqbal caught by wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva for 4 with Bangladesh’s total on 4.

Roach (33) is now the sixth-highest test wicket-taker for the West Indies. Former captain and fast bowler, Courtney Walsh tops the list with 519 wickets in 132 matches.

Roach went on to dismiss opener, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Anamul Haque to leave Bangladesh struggling on 32-3.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is Bangladesh’s top scorer so far in their 2nd innings with 42. He was also caught by wicket-keeper, Da Silva off fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph who took 2-31 yesterday. Fast bowler, Jayden Seales has so far taken 1-15.

At the start of play yesterday, the West Indies resumed their 1st innings on 340-5, thanks to a chanceless and unbeaten 126 from allrounder, Kyle Mayers. They then extended their overnight lead of 106 to 174 after being dismissed for 408.

After reaching 146, Mayers was caught by Shoriful Islam off fast bowler, Khaled Ahmed. His innings included 18 fours and two sixes. It came off 208 balls and lasted 307 minutes.

Ahmed went on to take 5-106.

There were several interruptions for rain during the day and play was re-scheduled to continue to 6.00 p. m, but after another heavy shower of rain at 5.30 p. m, play was called off for the day.

The scores at the close of play on yesterday’s third day of the 5-day match, Bangladesh 234 and 132-6, the West Indies 408.

The West Indies are leading the 2-match series 1-0 after winning the 1st Test in Antigua and Barbuda by 7 wickets in just over three days.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

