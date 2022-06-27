The 2022 Junior Calypso/Soca Monarch Competition will be held on June 28th

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is appealing to the public to support the country’s next generation of entertainers at the 2022 Junior Calypso/Soca Monarch Competition which is scheduled to take place at the Victoria Park this Tuesday, June 28th.

Marketing and Development Officer at the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, Ezworth “Ezzie” Roberts, said this year’s event, which has been dubbed “Teen Splash” will feature an excellent entertainment package from the youths.

The Calypso Finalists in the Primary School category are: Le Jahnae Hazelwood-Lodge Village Government, Kristell Warren-Calder Govt, Deannice Davis-Calder Govt, Nyla Nero-Greiggs Primary, Shamara Jack-Lodge Village Govt, Kallisa Providence-Lodge Village Govt, Desron Williams-Kingstown Anglican, Aginene Ceasar-C.W.Prescott Primary and Divine Walters-Sandy Bay Govt

The Finalists for the Secondary School competition are: Calique Lewis St. Martins Secondary, Melissa Baptiste-Sandy Bay Secondary, Bradleyah Sutherland-Sandy Bay Secondary, D’Shanti Francis-Dr. J.P Eustace Secondary, Omani Cupid-Emmanuel Mesopotamia Secondary, Kristian Christopher-St. Vincent Grammar School, Shea Stephens – St. Vincent Girls High School and Philicia McCoy-Sandy Bay Secondary School.

And, the Finalists for the Junior Soca Monarch Competition are: Deano Nero-Sandy Bay Secondary, Decoj Theobalds-Central Leeward Secondary, Nickolyle Mathews and Jaelani Sandy-Dr. J.P Eustace Memorial, DE’Andre Simmons-St. Martins Secondary, Jonia Mathews Greiggs Primary, Nyla Nero-Greiggs Primary, Kristell Warren-Calder Government and D’Shanti Francis-Dr. J.P Eustace Secondary School.

Tomorrow’s Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Competition is scheduled to begin at 2pm

