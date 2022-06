Soca fans are looking forward to the staging of the Soca Monarch Semi-Final, dubbed Royal Rumble, tonight.

The event was originally scheduled for last night, but the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC announced yesterday that it had been postponed, due to the inclemency of the weather.

The Show will be held at the same venue tonight – The Solidarity Car Park in Kingstown from 7pm

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update.

