Young persons interested in agriculture are eligible to receive an Income Support Grant

Young persons who have an interest in agriculture are being offered an opportunity to receive an Income Support Grant from the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

The Ministry says it is providing the opportunity to youth residing in the constituencies of South Central Windward, Marriaqua, East St. George, West St. George & Central Leeward.

The initiative is targeting unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 30, as well as youth interested in agriculture, who reside in these five constituencies.

Successful applicants will receive a stipend of 150 dollars per month from August to October, to cover expenses to attend the programme.

Access to a Youth Life Skills Development Training, Access to a Farm Skills Internship Programme for Youth Interested in Agriculture, and access to Business Skills Development Training

Young persons who are interested in getting involved in the programme can apply from today Monday July 27th to Wednesday 29th

Officials from the Ministry of National Mobilisation will conduct House-to-house assessments in the five constituencies and young persons can also submit their applications online using the link

Youth Economic Empowerment Assessment Form 2022 (google.com)

