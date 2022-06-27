CMO, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache appeals to Vincentians to implement safety practices to curb the spread of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to members of the public to implement safety practices in their daily lives which would assist in curbing the spread of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in young children across the country.

The appeal was made by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache as she noted that the Ministry is paying close attention to the increase in reports of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease among pre-school children.

Dr. Keizer Beache also outlined some of the medications that parents can use for children who contract Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

