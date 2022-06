Acting Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Shanika John says all of the Covid 19 testing and vaccination sites are still operational.

Ms. John gave the assurance, as she discussed Covid 19 Safety Protocols during Carnival Season, during NBC’s Face to Face programme.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print