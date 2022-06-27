The Government to grant over 700 tuition scholarships

Over 700 tuition scholarships are expected to be granted by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to persons pursuing studies at varying levels.

The application period for the Government’s Tuition Scholarship Programme is still open and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is urging prospective candidates to apply in time to meet the deadline which is this Thursday June 30.

According to the API, the Prime Minister said there is also assistance for students at all levels of the school system from the red and orange and yellow zones, who have been dislocated or relocated.

Parents/Grandparents can come to the Office of the Prime Minister with their child/Children’s Birth Certificate; and proof of the school they attend.

This programme allows for transportation and lunch provisions for students on a monthly basis. Aid is also available for those who are attending University.

