Applications for the NTRC’s MyApp Summer Program ends on Friday July 1st

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) said this Friday July 1st is the deadline for applications for its annual summer coding and application development initiative known as the MyApp Summer Program.

The NTRC’s Consumer and Public Relations Manager, Rhea Lewis said this year will be the seventh hosting of the program, which will be held during the summer vacation.

Miss Lewis said the NTRC is currently putting the final arrangements in place to ensure that this year’s programme is a success.

Miss Lewis said the program will teach participants between the ages of 13 to 18 years, how to code, using a pocket-sized computer known as the micro-bit.

She said the first week of the program will run from July 11th to the 29th in Union Island while the second phase of the program will be from August 2nd to the 19th at the Buccament Bay Secondary School.

