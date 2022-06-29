Results of the Junior Calypso and Soca Competition

The winners in the Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Competition are celebrating today, after taking the top positions in yesterday’s event at the Victoria Park.

There was a tie for the first position in the Junior Soca Monarch category of the competition, with Deano Nero of the Sandy Bay Secondary and Deco-j Theobalds of the Central Leeward Secondary sharing the top spot.

The third position in this category went to Nickolyle Mathews and Jaelani Sandy of the Dr. J.P Eustace Memorial.

In the Primary Schools Calypso Competition Divine Walters of the Sandy Bay Government School was crowned Queen. Deannice Davis of the Calder Government was second and Nyla Nero of the Greggs Government was third.

And, in the Secondary Schools Calypso Competition Kristian Christopher of the St. Vincent Grammar School was crowned King followed by Omani Cupid of the Emmanuel Mesopotamia Secondary in second place and Shenicia Stephens from St. Vincent Girls High School in third position.

This year’s event was dubbed Teen Splash, and featured performances from nine Finalists in the Primary Schools Calypso Competition, eight competed in the Secondary Schools category, and eight in the Junior Soca category.

Meanwhile, President of the SVG Calypsonians Association, Earl Caba Bennett has commended all of the competitors who took part in yesterday’s Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch competition.

Mr. Bennett said all of the junior finalists are winners in their own right as they came forward to continue the growth of the nation’s culture.

