Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men and Women for the 2022-2023 season. A total of 36 players have been offered contracts for the period which runs from 1st July this year to 30th June 2023.

Additionally, 90 players across the region are contracted to the Franchise Squads of Territorial Boards.

In the West Indies Men’s list fast bowler, Jayden Seales, left-arm, fast bowler, Obed McCoy and allrounder, Odean Smith have been awarded international retainer contracts for the first time.

West Indies Women all-rounders, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow and batter, Rashada Williams have been awarded development international retainer contracts for the first time.

For 2022-23, Cricket West Indies has changed the Men’s retainer contract structure to offer player contracts across all formats of cricket, compared to specific red or white-ball contracts in previous years.

The offer of retainer contracts to all players follows an Evaluation Period of performances from 1st April, 2021 to 31st March 2022, which is also supported by statistics from the previous 2019 to 2020 Evaluation Period.

This allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the Evaluation Period, and provides a notice period before new contracts start on 1st July 2022.

The system is designed to reward hard work and performance results.

