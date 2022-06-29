22 artiste advance to the Ragga & Soca Monarch Finals this weekend

Twenty-two Finalists are preparing to perform in the much-anticipated Ragga & Soca Monarch Finals this weekend.

The Finalist were selected from the Semifinals, staged on Monday night at the Solidarity Car Park in Kingstown. The Finals are slated for Saturday 2nd July, from 9pm, at Carnival City Victoria Park.

In the Ragga Soca Category

Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow – My Business Keith Currency – Slap Way Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster – Party Calling Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne – Pressure So Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel – Las Pace Mweh Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte – Life in Yuh Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper – Social Media Police Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose – Chemistry Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse – Progress Ozarie Matthews – Sponging on me Chewalee Johnson & Jamalie ‘L-Pank’ Stapleton – Overboard

Reserve:

Kyron ‘Kyron West’ Westfield – Outside

In the Soca Monarch Category

Keith Currency – Chaos Shena Collis – Whining Fever Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte – Who? Rayshorn ‘Mirror Dan’ Franklyn – Mad Government Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton – Hard Times Lornette ‘Fire Empress’ Nedd – Soca Planet Keith ‘Grabba Finesse’ Charles – Place Tun Ova Kemmy Christopher – De Call Hance John – Shellings Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper – Bad Demon Sydron ‘Son Son’ Charles – Riffle Wine

Reserve:

Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne – Drunk Again

All Ragga and Soca Monarch Finalists are required to attend a meeting at the CDC’s Conference Room from five this afternoon. Representatives of the bands Hi-Profile and Vikinz are also required to attend this meeting.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

