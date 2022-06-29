22 artiste advance to the Ragga & Soca Monarch Finals this weekend

Twenty-two Finalists are preparing to perform in the much-anticipated Ragga & Soca Monarch Finals this weekend.
The Finalist were selected from the Semifinals, staged on Monday night at the Solidarity Car Park in Kingstown. The Finals are slated for Saturday 2nd July, from 9pm, at Carnival City Victoria Park.
In the Ragga Soca Category
- Kevon ‘Sick-O’ Shallow – My Business
- Keith Currency – Slap Way
- Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster – Party Calling
- Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne – Pressure So
- Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel – Las Pace Mweh
- Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte – Life in Yuh
- Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper – Social Media Police
- Utamu ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose – Chemistry
- Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse – Progress
- Ozarie Matthews – Sponging on me
- Chewalee Johnson & Jamalie ‘L-Pank’ Stapleton – Overboard
Reserve:
Kyron ‘Kyron West’ Westfield – Outside
In the Soca Monarch Category
- Keith Currency – Chaos
- Shena Collis – Whining Fever
- Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte – Who?
- Rayshorn ‘Mirror Dan’ Franklyn – Mad Government
- Kemuel ‘Karbon Jamz’ Stapleton – Hard Times
- Lornette ‘Fire Empress’ Nedd – Soca Planet
- Keith ‘Grabba Finesse’ Charles – Place Tun Ova
- Kemmy Christopher – De Call
- Hance John – Shellings
- Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper – Bad Demon
- Sydron ‘Son Son’ Charles – Riffle Wine
Reserve:
Kenville ‘Fonando’ Horne – Drunk Again
All Ragga and Soca Monarch Finalists are required to attend a meeting at the CDC’s Conference Room from five this afternoon. Representatives of the bands Hi-Profile and Vikinz are also required to attend this meeting.