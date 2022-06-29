India beats Ireland in their T20 match

Ireland gave world number one team, India a scare in the 2nd Twenty/20 International, but fell agonizingly short of a first victory over India.
A second-wicket partnership of 176 between Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77), a world Twenty/20 International record, helped India to 225-7.
Ireland gave chase with Andrew Balbirnie’s 60, and needed six off the last ball for success.
Mark Adair missed out as India won by four runs and took the series 2-0.
The final scores: India 225-7 off 20 overs, Ireland 221-5 off 20 overs.