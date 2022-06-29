One more Covid-19 recorded this week

A 42-year-old woman with underlying health condition is the latest fatality from the Covid 19 virus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says the patient tested positive for Covid 19 on June 26th and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on June 27th of Covid 19 pneumonia. She was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, there are now 80 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says a total of six new cases were recorded on Tuesday – one new case was recorded from 14 PCR Tests, and 5 new cases were recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

Five recoveries were noted on Tuesday, and ten persons are currently hospitalized with the virus. Nine are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

9,051 cases of Covid 19 and 8,859 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 112 persons have died from the disease as there was one death recorded for the reporting period.

Meanwhile, 71,560 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 36,775 persons have received their first dose; 30,880 have received their second dose and 3,905 persons have received boosters.

