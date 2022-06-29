Covid-19 vaccinations will no longer be administered at the Solidarity Incorporated Car Park

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said as of today June 29th their health officials will no longer be conducting COVID19 vaccinations in the Solidarity Incorporated Car Park in Capital Kingstown.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache told NBC News, that the Ministry has decided to offer the vaccines at the Kingstown District Clinic, Mondays to Fridays, as the Solidarity Incorporated Car Park is being used for Carnival activities.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said persons can also access all of their other vaccines at the Kingstown District Clinic.

