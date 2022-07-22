PM Gonsalves receives the highest honour in Nicaragua

President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega this week conferred the Augusto Sandino Order on Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in recognition of his anti-imperialist struggle for the Caribbean and Latin America Unity and Integration.

The highest distinction bestowed by Nicaragua is conferred to prominent figures in recognition to exceptional services rendered to the country or humanity.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he accepts with great humility this decoration on behalf of all people of Latin America and the Caribbean with whom he has worked for over fifty years.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the support provide to the Garifuna people.

The decoration took place as part of the activities for the 43rd Anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution of 1979.

