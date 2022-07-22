The Transforming Education Summit was held yesterday

Several Stakeholders in the Education Sector were involved in a National Consultation here yesterday to examine the challenges facing the Education Sector.

The Educators and Policy Makers were engaged in discussions at the Transforming Education Summit hosted by the Ministry of Education and the United Nations.

Minister of Education Curtis King said, in seeking to transform the sector it is important to confront the many issues which impact the delivery and quality of education at all levels.

Minister of Education, Curtis King, addressing Education Stakeholders at the Methodist Church Hall yesterday.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin Jack said several issues must be addressed in enhancing the education sector.

