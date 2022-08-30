The SVG Sailing Association has completed its second 7-week sailing program

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association has completed its second 7-week sailing program for sailors at Petit Bordel, Blue Lagoon Marina, Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island.

Over 70 new and experienced sailors took part in the event which included camps, clinics and racing events organised by the Association’s Coaching team.

The program taught sailing skills within the communities with the aim to have fun, but also to discover talent to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at regional and international competitions, and to gain vocational qualifications for careers in the yachting industry

At Blue Lagoon, Mayreau and Bequia the objective was to work to encourage better techniques, help with rigging, and to develop new racing tactics.

At Petit Bordel, Mustique, Canouan and Union Island the Programme provided the opportunity for participants to practice basic sailing skills.

This year’s programme was supported by Barefoot Yacht Charters, the Bryan Adams Foundation, Kestrel Worldwide Shipping, and the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association will next hold a Fun Regatta at Blue Lagoon Marina on 10th September.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

