The Money Services Business Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament yesterday

The Money Services Business Amendment Bill was among two bills passed in Parliament yesterday.

The Bill was presented by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

He said the Government is taking steps to ensure that the laws which govern the delivery of financial services here, keep pace with changes in the international arena.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves outlined some of the provisions of the Money Services Business Amendment Bill, which are intended to protect consumers.

The other bill passed was the Aliens Land Holding Regulations Amendment Bill, 2022 presented by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Parliament has been adjourned to Monday October 10th at 10am.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

