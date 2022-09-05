Police launches investigations into two separate shooting incidents which occurred over the weekend

Two persons were killed and two injured in separate shooting incidents which occurred at Ottley Hall and Cane Hall on the weekend.

Police say investigations have been launched into three shooting incidents that occurred on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, in Ottley Hall and Cane Hall.

Police say, two men are dead, one warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital reportedly in stable condition, and another was treated and discharged.

According to the Police, Mosiah Westfield, a 30 years old Labourer of Ottley Hall sustained multiple gunshot wounds about his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

And, Isiah Carter, a 19 years old Labourer also of Ottley Hall sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injury.

In a separate incident in Cane Hall on Saturday, September 3, Tommy Grecia, a 39-year-old man of Villa sustained multiple gunshots about his body and was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

And, on Sunday, September 4, Dwayne Davy, a 32 years old unemployed resident of Ottley Hall sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to the Milton Caton Memorial Hospital for medical attention, where he was treated and discharged.

The Police say investigations are ongoing.

The death toll from homicides for the year has now risen to 30, following the deaths of Westfield and Carter.

