Vincentians are being advised to continue to test for Covid 19 when they are ill, despite the decrease in active cases of the disease.

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John, said this will help the Ministry in its efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

Lesley De Bique has more in today’s Covid 19 Update.

