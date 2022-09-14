Barbados Royals defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 8 wickets with 24 balls remaining in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Championship at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago last night.

The scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 132 off 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 52 off 43 balls, Sunil Narine 30 off 31 balls, Mujeeb Ur Rashman 3-17, Jason Holder 2-30, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-27, Obed Mc Coy 2-30), Barbados Royals 136-2 off 16 overs (Kyle Mayers 79 off 36 balls, Corbin Bosch 33 not out, Daryn Dupavillon 2-30).

Today at 10.00 a. m, Jamaica Tallawahs will meet St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and at 7.00 p. m, Guyana Amazon Warriors will play against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

