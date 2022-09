MR CAREY JOSIAH JOHN better known as BIG JOHN of Georgetown, Guyana formerly of Kelbourney, St Vincent died on Tuesday September 13th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place tomorrow, (Saturday September 17th) at 1:00 pm. at South Sophia, Georgetown, Guyana. Burial will be in Guyana

