MR PURCELL Jr. RAUL CORDICE of La Pompe, Bequia died on Tuesday September 13th at the age of 61. He was the Captain of Bequia Express. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 18th at the Clive Tannis Playing Field, Port Elizabeth. The viewing begins at 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

