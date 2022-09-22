Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors won yesterday’s matches of the CPL tournament

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors won yesterday’s matches of the Caribbean Premier League Twenty/20 Championship at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

In the morning match, Barbados Royals defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 36 runs.

The scores: Barbados Royals 156-3 off 20 overs (Azam Khan 64 off 42 balls, Harry Tector 47 not out off 44 balls), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 120 off 19.3 overs (Evin Lewis 41off 36 balls, Nyeem Young 3-5, Mujeeb Ur Raham 3-18, Jason Holder 2-31).

Last night, Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 12 runs after being 7-98 off 15.3 overs.

The scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 178-8 off 20 overs (Shai Hope 60 off 45 balls, Odean Smith 42 off 16 balls, Keemo Paul 24 off 12 balls, Mohammad Nabi 3-12, Chris Green 2-24), Jamaica Tallawahs 166 off 19.5 overs (Brandon King 104 off 66 balls, Gudakesh Motie 2-36, Imran Tahir 2-17, Odean Smith 2-26).

After yesterday’s matches, Barbados Royals are top of the Points Table with 16 points from 9 matches and are followed by St Lucia Kings (8 points from 8 matches); Jamaica Tallawahs (8 points from 9 matches); Trinbago Knight Riders (7 points from 8 matches); St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (6 points from 9 matches); and Guyana Amazon Warriors (5 points from 7 matches).

