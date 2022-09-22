Public Servants servants to receive a 7% salary increase over a 3 year period

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has announced that Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a seven percent salary increase over a three-year period, for the years 2023 to 2025.

Minister Gonsalves made the announcement during a News Conference this morning.

He said the agreement was arrived at, following negotiations between officials from the Ministry of Finance and representatives from the Trade Union Movement.

Minister Gonsalves says an agreement was also made for a tax reform package for public servants.

Minister Gonsalves says the Wage Increases and Tax Relief will cost the Government a significant amount of money

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel thanked the Ministry of Finance for its successful negotiations with the Trade Unions for a wage increase.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

