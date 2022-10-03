PM Gonsalves to host media briefing tomorrow

Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves will host a Media Briefing at Cabinet Room tomorrow, to update the nation on the activities associated with his recent official missions to the USA and UK as well as other issues of national importance.

The Prime Minister left the state on September 18th to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

This year’s General Assembly was held with the theme: A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.

Dr. Gonsalves also travelled to Wales in the United Kingdom, where he received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Tomorrow’s News Conference is scheduled to begin at one-thirty in the afternoon, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

