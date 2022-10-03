Today is National Day of Prayer

Vincentians are being encouraged to continue to pray throughout the day, as the country observes a National Day of Prayer, with the theme: Always Pray and Not Give Up.

In a radio message to mark the day, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation, Curtis King encouraged Vincentians to engage in prayer throughout the day.

Minister King highlighted some of the challenges which St. Vincent and the Grenadines has faced over the last few years, noting the importance of the power of prayer.

Minister King noted that Vincentians are resilient, and can surmount the challenges which continue to emerge, with the help of Almighty God.

Today’s activities include workplace and school devotions and Interactive/On-air Prayers (via Radio)

There is also an Online Prayer Session via Zoom, which continues until six this evening.

