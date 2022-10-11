Nottingham Forest draw against Aston Villa 1-1

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the English Premier League Football Table with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the City Ground in Nottingham yesterday.

The result ends a sequence of five consecutive defeats for Nottingham Forest, who moved up to 19th in the table, a point above Leicester City, and four points behind Aston Villa who remain 16th.

Roared on by a vociferous City Ground crowd, Emmanuel Dennis gave Nottingham Forest the perfect start, capitalizing on some poor marking to head in Morgan Gibbs-White’s free kick which drifted across the front of a static Aston Villa defence.

However, Ashley Young levelled seven minutes later with a superb effort from 25 yards that flew into the bottom left corner.

It was Young’s first goal for Aston Villa since 2011, when he was in his first spell at the Club, and it was the only notable moment of attacking inspiration from the two teams that otherwise struggled creatively in the final third.

