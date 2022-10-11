Results of SVGCC Football Selection Series

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1 and their Team 2 counterparts put in impressive performances yesterday, the fifth day of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football Selection Series at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

IN the first match, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1A defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 1A 2-0.

National Junior player, Steven Pierre scored both goals, the first in the 7th minute and the second in the 9th minute.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1B were more dominant against the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 1B for their 4-1 victory.

Left winger, Devonte Mc Dowall scored in the 49th minute for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1B. Tariq Nicholls extended the lead with a 55th minute conversion, before Pierce Henry and Lenroy Dalzel scored two splendid goals in the 58th and 64th minutes respectively.

The goal for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 1B was netted by Renneil Layne in the 60th minute.

Today at 1.00 p. m the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 1A will play against the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1B, and at 2.30 p. m, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 1B will meet the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1A.

Both matches will be at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

