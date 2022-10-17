The five victims of the Sandy Bay tragedy laid to rest

The five men who lost their lives in in a tragic occurred in Sandy Bay on Sunday September 11, were laid to rest at the Chauncey Cemetery yesterday, following a Funeral Service at the Clare Valley Playing Field.

The event was attended by a large gathering of relatives, friends, villagers of Clare Valley and others from across the nation yesterday.

They turned out to say their last farewell to Giovanni Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmael Bruce and Kenroy Haywood.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the memory of the five men will live on the hearts of their loved ones and others.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Government will be offering two memorial scholarships from September 2023.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday commended the family members of the men for their remarkable courage in the wake of the tragedy.

Addressing yesterday s Funeral Service, Dr. Friday assured the relatives of the support of the community and of the nation.

And, Fisherman Eli Slater of Clare Valley also addressed the gathering at yesterday s Funeral Service.

He noted that the men who died tragically in the vehicle were involved in Fishing.

And Wilmoth John of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the Clare Valley community will take a long time to recover from this tragedy.

