SVG to host the 11th beekeeping congress

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be hosting the 11th beekeeping congress with the theme Building resilience of a bee keeping industry after a natural disaster

The conference is scheduled to take place from October 30th to November 3rd.

Speaking at the launch of the congress this morning Clinical Advisor of the SVG Beekeepers Association Allan Williams provided an overview of the conference which he said will be attended by a number of regional delegates.

Mr. Williams is encouraging beekeepers and persons with an interest in beekeeping to register to attend the congress.

