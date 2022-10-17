National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority to carry out a tree planting exercise

A tree-planting exercise will be carried out here tomorrow by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, as part of activities leading up to National Parks Day, which will be observed on Monday October 31st.

The activities are being held with the theme: Conserving Nature – Sustaining Lives

Communications and Public Education Officer at the National Parks, Twanique Barrow says, the tree-planting exercise will be held at the Brighton-Salt Pond beach facility.

Miss Barrow says the activities will continue with community events on October 22nd and 28th.

Communications and Public Education Officer at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow.

