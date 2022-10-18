Work ongoing with Kingstown Port Modernization Project

Construction work is continuing on the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, as Government seeks to modernize and improve port services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves provided an update on the project as he presented the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, which passed in Parliament yesterday.

The Minister says the Bill seeks the approval of Supplementary Estimate number one of 2022, amounting to 70.4 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said discussions on the Port Modernization Project began in 2009 with officials at the Caribbean Development Bank.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday is hopeful that regular updates will be provided on the Port Modernization Project.

