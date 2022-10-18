The Strengthening Health System Resilience Project Loan Authorization Bill has been passed

The Vincentian public will soon see major reforms in the healthcare sector with the passage of the Strengthening Health System Resilience Project Loan Authorization Bill.

The Bill which was passed in Parliament yesterday, was tabled by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves.

He says this Bill seeks to authorize the Government to secure a loan to assist in financing the Health System Resilience Project.

Minister Gonsalves says the Government will continue to invest in healthcare to enhance the services provided.

Parliament has been suspended until Tuesday October 25th at 9am

